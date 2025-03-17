Currencies / SNDA
SNDA: Sonida Senior Living Inc
26.26 USD 0.58 (2.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNDA exchange rate has changed by -2.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.15 and at a high of 27.08.
Follow Sonida Senior Living Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNDA News
- Sonida Senior Living enters $137 million term loan agreement with Ally Bank
- Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sonida Senior Living Q2 2025 reveals earnings beat
- Sonida Senior Living Q2 2025 slides: RevPOR growth and Southeast expansion
- Sunda Energy Plc
- Sonida Closes Two Previously Announced Senior Living Asset Acquisitions
- Sunda Energy announces progress in Chuditch farmout deal
- Sunda Energy finalizes loan note conversion, issues new warrants
- Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
26.15 27.08
Year Range
19.40 27.85
- Previous Close
- 26.84
- Open
- 26.79
- Bid
- 26.26
- Ask
- 26.56
- Low
- 26.15
- High
- 27.08
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -2.16%
- Month Change
- 4.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.12%
- Year Change
- -4.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%