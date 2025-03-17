Valute / SNDA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SNDA: Sonida Senior Living Inc
26.81 USD 0.13 (0.49%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNDA ha avuto una variazione del 0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.20 e ad un massimo di 26.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Sonida Senior Living Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNDA News
- Sonida Senior Living enters $137 million term loan agreement with Ally Bank
- Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sonida Senior Living Q2 2025 reveals earnings beat
- Sonida Senior Living Q2 2025 slides: RevPOR growth and Southeast expansion
- DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- CareDx (CDNA) Surges 7.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Sunda Energy Plc
- Sonida Closes Two Previously Announced Senior Living Asset Acquisitions
- Sunda Energy announces progress in Chuditch farmout deal
- Sunda Energy finalizes loan note conversion, issues new warrants
- Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.20 26.83
Intervallo Annuale
19.40 27.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.68
- Apertura
- 26.53
- Bid
- 26.81
- Ask
- 27.11
- Minimo
- 26.20
- Massimo
- 26.83
- Volume
- 98
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.33%
20 settembre, sabato