SNDA: Sonida Senior Living Inc

26.81 USD 0.13 (0.49%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SNDA ha avuto una variazione del 0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.20 e ad un massimo di 26.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Sonida Senior Living Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.20 26.83
Intervallo Annuale
19.40 27.85
Chiusura Precedente
26.68
Apertura
26.53
Bid
26.81
Ask
27.11
Minimo
26.20
Massimo
26.83
Volume
98
Variazione giornaliera
0.49%
Variazione Mensile
6.43%
Variazione Semestrale
16.51%
Variazione Annuale
-2.33%
