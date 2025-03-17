Moedas / SNDA
SNDA: Sonida Senior Living Inc
27.10 USD 0.52 (1.96%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SNDA para hoje mudou para 1.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.34 e o mais alto foi 27.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sonida Senior Living Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
26.34 27.10
Faixa anual
19.40 27.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.58
- Open
- 26.70
- Bid
- 27.10
- Ask
- 27.40
- Low
- 26.34
- High
- 27.10
- Volume
- 15
- Mudança diária
- 1.96%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.77%
- Mudança anual
- -1.28%
