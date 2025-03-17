통화 / SNDA
SNDA: Sonida Senior Living Inc
26.81 USD 0.13 (0.49%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SNDA 환율이 오늘 0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.20이고 고가는 26.83이었습니다.
Sonida Senior Living Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SNDA News
- Sonida Senior Living enters $137 million term loan agreement with Ally Bank
- Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sonida Senior Living Q2 2025 reveals earnings beat
- Sonida Senior Living Q2 2025 slides: RevPOR growth and Southeast expansion
- Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
26.20 26.83
년간 변동
19.40 27.85
- 26.68
- 26.53
- 26.81
- 27.11
- 26.20
- 26.83
- 98
- 0.49%
- 6.43%
- 16.51%
- -2.33%
20 9월, 토요일