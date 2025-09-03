Currencies / SNAP
SNAP: Snap Inc Class A
7.57 USD 0.10 (1.34%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNAP exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.42 and at a high of 7.75.
Follow Snap Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SNAP News
- A TikTok Deal Near? Meta, Oracle, Snap Among Stocks To Watch.
- Snap unveils Snap OS 2.0 with native browser, WebXR support, and more
- Reddit Rides on Solid Momentum in Ad Business: A Sign of More Upside?
- Trump says TikTok deal reached, impacting social media stocks
- How Reddit's Strong Results Fired Its Post-IPO Rally Back Up
- Reddit Surges 120% in Three Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Guggenheim maintains Neutral rating on Snap stock amid pricing headwinds
- FTC Launches Probe Into OpenAI, Google, Meta, Snapchat - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Meta, Alphabet, OpenAI Face FTC Probe Over Safety Of Children Using AI Chatbots
- FTC launches inquiry into AI chatbots’ impact on children
- Snap (SNAP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- PINS Gains Ground Across Multiple Demographics: Will it Fuel Growth?
- Meta Stock (META) Slips Despite Defeating Europe Over Digital Act Fees - TipRanks.com
- Dutch probe Snapchat over alleged failure to tackle vape sellers
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platform, Alphabet, Amazon and Snap
- Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Launches Startup-Style 'Squads' To Revive Growth As Ad Revenue Slows - Snap (NYSE:SNAP)
- As Facebook, YouTube, TikTok And Snapchat Go Dark In Nepal, Gen Z-Led Protests Over Corruption Turn Deadly - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Snap breaks into ‘startup squads’ as ad revenue stalls
- Can META's Focus on Driving User Engagement Push the Stock Higher?
- Why Snap Stock Dropped 24% Last Month
- China's Instagram Just Dropped a $3B Bombshell--and It's Still Private
- Snap Inc. general counsel Michael O’Sullivan to depart at year-end
- Pinterest Rises 26.1% Year to Date: How Should You Play the Stock?
- What's Going On With Snapchat Parent Snap Stock Wednesday? - Snap (NYSE:SNAP)
Daily Range
7.42 7.75
Year Range
6.90 13.28
- Previous Close
- 7.47
- Open
- 7.46
- Bid
- 7.57
- Ask
- 7.87
- Low
- 7.42
- High
- 7.75
- Volume
- 30.507 K
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 7.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.39%
- Year Change
- -29.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%