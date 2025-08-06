Currencies / QLYS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QLYS: Qualys Inc
132.59 USD 0.51 (0.39%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QLYS exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.00 and at a high of 133.15.
Follow Qualys Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QLYS News
- A Stock to Buy Today
- AI-Fueled Cybersecurity Market Makes These 3 Stocks Worth Buying
- Palo Alto Networks Rises 16% in a Month: Time to Hold or Book Profits?
- SAIC Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Falls 7% on Revenue Miss
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Fortinet and Qualys
- 4 Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Security Industry Trend
- AI Adoption and Cloud Growth to Boost Salesforce's Q2 Earnings?
- Ambarella Stock Soars 19% as Q2 Earnings and Revenues Crush Estimates
- NVIDIA Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Data Center Sales Miss
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Qualys achieves FedRAMP high authorization for cyber risk platform
- CYBR vs. QLYS: Which Cybersecurity Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- AI Demand and Datacenter Momentum to Lift NVIDIA's Q2 Earnings
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Qualys Stock?
- Analog Devices Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Jack Henry & Associates Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Forget Chips. Cybersecurity Is AI’s Most Explosive Growth Market
- FTNT vs. QLYS: Which Cybersecurity Stock Deserves Your Investment?
- Palo Alto Networks Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- CrowdStrike vs. Qualys: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy?
- Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Qualys, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:QLYS)
- Qualys (QLYS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 10%
- Qualys stock price target raised to $150 from $142 at Scotiabank
Daily Range
131.00 133.15
Year Range
112.67 170.00
- Previous Close
- 132.08
- Open
- 131.51
- Bid
- 132.59
- Ask
- 132.89
- Low
- 131.00
- High
- 133.15
- Volume
- 219
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.68%
- Year Change
- 3.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%