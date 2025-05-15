Currencies / PRZO
PRZO: ParaZero Technologies Ltd
1.42 USD 0.04 (2.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRZO exchange rate has changed by -2.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.40 and at a high of 1.47.
Follow ParaZero Technologies Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PRZO News
- ParaZero completes successful blood delivery trial with Israeli agencies
- ParaZero completes successful homeland security trial of drone defense system
- ParaZero’s drone defense system achieves 100% success in Israeli trial
- ParaZero completes field trial of enhanced drone defense system
- Israeli defense firms get approval to market precision airdrop system
- ParaZero’s drone defense system achieves 100% success in demo
- ParaZero names Ariel Alon as new CEO, effective immediately
- ParaZero stock gains after successful drone defense demonstration
- ParaZero receives follow-on order for drone safety systems in Australia
- ParaZero regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid price
- ParaZero completes 50 consecutive DropAir delivery tests
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- ParaZero showcases drone safety and delivery systems at U.S. security event
- ParaZero secures European drone safety system order
Daily Range
1.40 1.47
Year Range
0.53 3.16
- Previous Close
- 1.46
- Open
- 1.46
- Bid
- 1.42
- Ask
- 1.72
- Low
- 1.40
- High
- 1.47
- Volume
- 741
- Daily Change
- -2.74%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 89.33%
- Year Change
- 136.67%
