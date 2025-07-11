Currencies / PRSO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRSO: Peraso Inc
1.21 USD 0.04 (3.20%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRSO exchange rate has changed by -3.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.15 and at a high of 1.24.
Follow Peraso Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRSO News
- Peraso at Q3 Investor Summit: Shifting to mmWave Leadership
- Peraso at IAccess Alpha: Wireless Tech and Defense Growth
- Peraso receives $0.9 million order for 60GHz wireless modules
- Peraso secures $1.1 million through warrant exercise agreement
- WeLink selects Peraso’s mmWave tech for urban broadband expansion
- Peraso receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price non-compliance
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Crude Oil Falls Sharply; ABM Industries Posts Mixed Q3 Results - Argan (NYSE:AGX), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- Dow Falls Over 100 Points; US Economy Adds 22,000 Jobs - Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG)
- Peraso Soars Over 80% As Mobix Labs Boosts Buyout Bid, Wins Rail Tech Deal - Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO), Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX)
- Peraso stock soars after Mobix Labs adds cash to acquisition offer
- Mobix Labs completes $2.15 million in unregistered equity and debt financings
- Peraso explores strategic alternatives amid Mobix proposal concerns
- Mobix Labs appoints CEO Philip Sansone to board and reports loan guarantee
- Peraso stock rating reiterated at Speculative Buy by Benchmark
- Peraso Q2 2025 slides: customer base doubles despite revenue dip
- Peraso Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRSO)
- Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Peraso (PRSO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Mogo Inc (MOGO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Enpro (NPO) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Peraso’s mmWave module selected for Tachyon’s new 60 GHz radio
- Peraso stock falls after board authorizes strategic alternatives exploration
- Peraso explores strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value
Daily Range
1.15 1.24
Year Range
0.52 2.34
- Previous Close
- 1.25
- Open
- 1.24
- Bid
- 1.21
- Ask
- 1.51
- Low
- 1.15
- High
- 1.24
- Volume
- 619
- Daily Change
- -3.20%
- Month Change
- 35.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 65.75%
- Year Change
- -13.57%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev