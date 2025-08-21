Currencies / PLD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PLD: Prologis Inc
113.21 USD 1.05 (0.92%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLD exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.88 and at a high of 114.88.
Follow Prologis Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLD News
- BofA bullish on Prologis on signs tenants moving faster to sign leases
- BofA Securities upgrades ProLogis stock to Buy on growth outlook
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Prologis (PLD) a Stock to Watch
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference
- Prologis at BofA Securities Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- What If Everyone Is Wrong About REITs? Here's My Contrarian View
- Prologis (PLD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Deep Undervaluation Makes SEGRO A Potential Acquisition Target (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- Prologis: Stable Debt, Growing Dividends, Long Term Tailwinds (NYSE:PLD)
- Prologis: The Logistics Leader With High Data Center Ambitions To Watch (NYSE:PLD)
- Prologis: Buy This Quality Industrial Warehouse REIT For Income And Growth (NYSE:PLD)
- New to Investing? This 1 Finance Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Prologis (PLD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- This Eli Lilly Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
- Why Is Welltower (WELL) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Scotiabank upgrades ProLogis stock rating to Sector Perform on stable outlook
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Prologis (PLD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Daily Range
112.88 114.88
Year Range
85.35 127.65
- Previous Close
- 114.26
- Open
- 113.97
- Bid
- 113.21
- Ask
- 113.51
- Low
- 112.88
- High
- 114.88
- Volume
- 3.525 K
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.77%
- Year Change
- -10.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%