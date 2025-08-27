通貨 / PLD
PLD: Prologis Inc
115.17 USD 1.27 (1.12%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLDの今日の為替レートは、1.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり113.88の安値と115.79の高値で取引されました。
Prologis Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PLD News
1日のレンジ
113.88 115.79
1年のレンジ
85.35 127.65
- 以前の終値
- 113.90
- 始値
- 114.10
- 買値
- 115.17
- 買値
- 115.47
- 安値
- 113.88
- 高値
- 115.79
- 出来高
- 5.380 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.52%
- 1年の変化
- -9.06%
