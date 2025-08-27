クォートセクション
通貨 / PLD
PLD: Prologis Inc

115.17 USD 1.27 (1.12%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PLDの今日の為替レートは、1.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり113.88の安値と115.79の高値で取引されました。

Prologis Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
113.88 115.79
1年のレンジ
85.35 127.65
以前の終値
113.90
始値
114.10
買値
115.17
買値
115.47
安値
113.88
高値
115.79
出来高
5.380 K
1日の変化
1.12%
1ヶ月の変化
2.37%
6ヶ月の変化
2.52%
1年の変化
-9.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K