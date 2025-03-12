QuotesSections
Currencies / PFM
Back to US Stock Market

PFM: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

51.21 USD 0.27 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFM exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.18 and at a high of 51.21.

Follow Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PFM stock price today?

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock is priced at 51.21 today. It trades within 51.18 - 51.21, yesterday's close was 50.94, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PFM shows these updates.

Does Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is currently valued at 51.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.42% and USD. View the chart live to track PFM movements.

How to buy PFM stock?

You can buy Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF shares at the current price of 51.21. Orders are usually placed near 51.21 or 51.51, while 3 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow PFM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PFM stock?

Investing in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.01 - 51.26 and current price 51.21. Many compare 1.35% and 13.60% before placing orders at 51.21 or 51.51. Explore the PFM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the past year was 51.26. Within 40.01 - 51.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) over the year was 40.01. Comparing it with the current 51.21 and 40.01 - 51.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PFM stock split?

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.94, and 11.42% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.18 51.21
Year Range
40.01 51.26
Previous Close
50.94
Open
51.18
Bid
51.21
Ask
51.51
Low
51.18
High
51.21
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.53%
Month Change
1.35%
6 Months Change
13.60%
Year Change
11.42%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K