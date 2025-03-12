- Overview
PFM: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PFM exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.18 and at a high of 51.21.
Follow Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PFM stock price today?
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock is priced at 51.21 today. It trades within 51.18 - 51.21, yesterday's close was 50.94, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PFM shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is currently valued at 51.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.42% and USD. View the chart live to track PFM movements.
How to buy PFM stock?
You can buy Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF shares at the current price of 51.21. Orders are usually placed near 51.21 or 51.51, while 3 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow PFM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PFM stock?
Investing in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.01 - 51.26 and current price 51.21. Many compare 1.35% and 13.60% before placing orders at 51.21 or 51.51. Explore the PFM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the past year was 51.26. Within 40.01 - 51.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) over the year was 40.01. Comparing it with the current 51.21 and 40.01 - 51.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PFM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PFM stock split?
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.94, and 11.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.94
- Open
- 51.18
- Bid
- 51.21
- Ask
- 51.51
- Low
- 51.18
- High
- 51.21
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.60%
- Year Change
- 11.42%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.2%
- Prev
- 4.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 84 K
- Prev
- 22 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 62.2%
- Prev
- 62.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 98 K
- Prev
- 38 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.8%
- Prev
- 8.1%
- Act
- 54.2
- Fcst
- 56.4
- Prev
- 54.5
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 424
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 103.0 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -172.5 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 23.4 K