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OILK: ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF
OILK exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.02 and at a high of 49.89.
Follow ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OILK News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- U.S. May Oil Production Drops
- August Perspective
- Commodities: Oil Under Pressure As Iran And Oman Reach Hormuz Deal
- Commodities: Oil Sinks As Deal Optimism Grows
- Commodities: Oil Drops Amid Renewed Peace Deal Hopes
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- Commodities: Oil Slips As More Crude Flows Out Of Persian Gulf
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- Energy Beyond The Crisis: 7 Themes To Watch
- Markets Hold Back As Crude Oil Prices Climb
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Commodities: Oil Rises As Middle East Tensions Reignite
- Gasoline Prices Jump For Third Straight Week
- Commodities: Oil Slides As Hopes Grow For A U.S. And Iran Deal
- Is The Market Mispricing The Energy Cost Of Sound Money? (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, July 2026 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Commodities: Oil Slumps As The U.S. And Iran Pause Strikes (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Multi-Asset Midyear Outlook: Expanding The Toolkit
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- Markets Take A Breather; Crude Oil Prices Retreat
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OILK stock price today?
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock is priced at 49.25 today. It trades within 49.02 - 49.89, yesterday's close was 49.30, and trading volume reached 217. The live price chart of OILK shows these updates.
Does ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF is currently valued at 49.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.54% and USD. View the chart live to track OILK movements.
How to buy OILK stock?
You can buy ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 49.25. Orders are usually placed near 49.25 or 49.55, while 217 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow OILK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OILK stock?
Investing in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.13 - 61.33 and current price 49.25. Many compare -0.67% and 8.53% before placing orders at 49.25 or 49.55. Explore the OILK price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the past year was 61.33. Within 36.13 - 61.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) over the year was 36.13. Comparing it with the current 49.25 and 36.13 - 61.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OILK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OILK stock split?
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.30, and 19.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.30
- Open
- 49.06
- Bid
- 49.25
- Ask
- 49.55
- Low
- 49.02
- High
- 49.89
- Volume
- 217
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.53%
- Year Change
- 19.54%