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OILK: ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

49.25 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OILK exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.02 and at a high of 49.89.

Follow ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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OILK News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is OILK stock price today?

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock is priced at 49.25 today. It trades within 49.02 - 49.89, yesterday's close was 49.30, and trading volume reached 217. The live price chart of OILK shows these updates.

Does ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF is currently valued at 49.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.54% and USD. View the chart live to track OILK movements.

How to buy OILK stock?

You can buy ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 49.25. Orders are usually placed near 49.25 or 49.55, while 217 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow OILK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into OILK stock?

Investing in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.13 - 61.33 and current price 49.25. Many compare -0.67% and 8.53% before placing orders at 49.25 or 49.55. Explore the OILK price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the past year was 61.33. Within 36.13 - 61.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) over the year was 36.13. Comparing it with the current 49.25 and 36.13 - 61.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OILK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did OILK stock split?

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.30, and 19.54% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
49.02 49.89
Year Range
36.13 61.33
Previous Close
49.30
Open
49.06
Bid
49.25
Ask
49.55
Low
49.02
High
49.89
Volume
217
Daily Change
-0.10%
Month Change
-0.67%
6 Months Change
8.53%
Year Change
19.54%
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