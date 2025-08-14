Currencies / NWG
NWG: NatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares, (each representin
14.44 USD 0.26 (1.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NWG exchange rate has changed by -1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.39 and at a high of 14.54.
Follow NatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares, (each representin dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWG News
Daily Range
14.39 14.54
Year Range
8.70 15.51
- Previous Close
- 14.70
- Open
- 14.50
- Bid
- 14.44
- Ask
- 14.74
- Low
- 14.39
- High
- 14.54
- Volume
- 2.333 K
- Daily Change
- -1.77%
- Month Change
- 6.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.34%
- Year Change
- 54.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev