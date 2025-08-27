Valute / NWG
NWG: NatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares, (each representin
13.89 USD 0.44 (3.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NWG ha avuto una variazione del -3.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.76 e ad un massimo di 13.94.
Segui le dinamiche di NatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares, (each representin. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NWG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.76 13.94
Intervallo Annuale
8.70 15.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.33
- Apertura
- 13.79
- Bid
- 13.89
- Ask
- 14.19
- Minimo
- 13.76
- Massimo
- 13.94
- Volume
- 2.394 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 49.03%
