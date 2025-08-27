QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NWG
Tornare a Azioni

NWG: NatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares, (each representin

13.89 USD 0.44 (3.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NWG ha avuto una variazione del -3.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.76 e ad un massimo di 13.94.

Segui le dinamiche di NatWest Group plc American Depositary Shares, (each representin. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NWG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.76 13.94
Intervallo Annuale
8.70 15.51
Chiusura Precedente
14.33
Apertura
13.79
Bid
13.89
Ask
14.19
Minimo
13.76
Massimo
13.94
Volume
2.394 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.07%
Variazione Mensile
2.13%
Variazione Semestrale
16.72%
Variazione Annuale
49.03%
21 settembre, domenica