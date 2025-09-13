QuotesSections
NVO
NVO: Novo Nordisk A/S

57.19 USD 1.57 (2.82%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NVO exchange rate has changed by 2.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.62 and at a high of 57.73.

Follow Novo Nordisk A/S dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

NVO News

Daily Range
56.62 57.73
Year Range
46.90 120.56
Previous Close
55.62
Open
57.10
Bid
57.19
Ask
57.49
Low
56.62
High
57.73
Volume
30.981 K
Daily Change
2.82%
Month Change
0.76%
6 Months Change
-18.28%
Year Change
-51.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev