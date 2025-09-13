Currencies / NVO
NVO: Novo Nordisk A/S
57.19 USD 1.57 (2.82%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVO exchange rate has changed by 2.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.62 and at a high of 57.73.
Follow Novo Nordisk A/S dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NVO News
- FDA Slams Hims & Hers With A Warning Letter. Investors Slam Hims Stock.
- Why Novo Nordisk Stock Popped Today
- U.S. FDA sends drug advertising warning letters to Lilly, Novo, Hims
- Wall Street Lunch: Cup Of Coffee To Get Costlier (undefined:KC1:COM)
- AMGN vs. VKTX: Which Biotech Stock Is the Better Obesity Play?
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- Is ABBV Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After Its Almost 23% Rise YTD?
- Hims & Hers stock falls after FDA warning over semaglutide claims
- Will Rybelsus' Updated EU Label Propel Fresh Growth Potential for NVO?
- Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy may quiet thoughts about food, study shows; shares up
- Lilly weight-loss pill could be FDA-approved by year-end
- Here Is My Top Stock Pick Among the Weight Loss Industry Leaders
- The Secret Blue-Chip Rally No One Knows About: 4 Amazing Ideas To Consider
- How Trump's Drug Pricing Policies Could Trigger An Epic Pharma Collapse
- Why Novo Nordisk Stock Popped Today
- What's Going On With Novo Nordisk Shares Monday? - Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)
- Lilly Moves Past 50-Day SMA: Should You Consider Buying the Stock Now?
- What's Going On With Novo Nordisk Stock Monday? - Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)
- Novo Nordisk stock rises after EU approves heart benefit label for Rybelsus
- Hims & Hers shares drop after FDA chief flags ad violations
- Novo Nordisk Shares Rise as Obesity Trial Results Narrow Gap With Eli Lilly
- How I Would Invest $100,000 In Today’s Overpriced Market
- Why I Sold Pfizer To Buy Novo Nordisk (NYSE:PFE)
- GLP-1 Oral Frontier: Novo Nordisk And Eli Lilly’s 100-Year Duel Enters Its Next Chapter
Daily Range
56.62 57.73
Year Range
46.90 120.56
- Previous Close
- 55.62
- Open
- 57.10
- Bid
- 57.19
- Ask
- 57.49
- Low
- 56.62
- High
- 57.73
- Volume
- 30.981 K
- Daily Change
- 2.82%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.28%
- Year Change
- -51.86%
