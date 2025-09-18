QuotazioniSezioni
NVO
NVO: Novo Nordisk A/S

61.41 USD 0.45 (0.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NVO ha avuto una variazione del -0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.72 e ad un massimo di 62.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Novo Nordisk A/S. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.72 62.32
Intervallo Annuale
46.90 120.56
Chiusura Precedente
61.86
Apertura
62.28
Bid
61.41
Ask
61.71
Minimo
60.72
Massimo
62.32
Volume
23.842 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.73%
Variazione Mensile
8.19%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.25%
Variazione Annuale
-48.30%
