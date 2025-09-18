Valute / NVO
NVO: Novo Nordisk A/S
61.41 USD 0.45 (0.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NVO ha avuto una variazione del -0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.72 e ad un massimo di 62.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Novo Nordisk A/S. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.72 62.32
Intervallo Annuale
46.90 120.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 61.86
- Apertura
- 62.28
- Bid
- 61.41
- Ask
- 61.71
- Minimo
- 60.72
- Massimo
- 62.32
- Volume
- 23.842 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -48.30%
21 settembre, domenica