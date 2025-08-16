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NULC: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF
NULC exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.97 and at a high of 56.01.
Follow Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NULC News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NULC stock price today?
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF stock is priced at 55.97 today. It trades within 55.97 - 56.01, yesterday's close was 56.23, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of NULC shows these updates.
Does Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF is currently valued at 55.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.61% and USD. View the chart live to track NULC movements.
How to buy NULC stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 55.97. Orders are usually placed near 55.97 or 56.27, while 3 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow NULC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NULC stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.06 - 56.23 and current price 55.97. Many compare 2.10% and 15.28% before placing orders at 55.97 or 56.27. Explore the NULC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the past year was 56.23. Within 45.06 - 56.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) over the year was 45.06. Comparing it with the current 55.97 and 45.06 - 56.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NULC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NULC stock split?
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.23, and 10.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.23
- Open
- 56.01
- Bid
- 55.97
- Ask
- 56.27
- Low
- 55.97
- High
- 56.01
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.28%
- Year Change
- 10.61%