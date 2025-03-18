Currencies / NBTX
NBTX: Nanobiotix S.A. - ADSs
9.74 USD 0.42 (4.51%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NBTX exchange rate has changed by 4.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.72 and at a high of 10.20.
Follow Nanobiotix S.A. - ADSs dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NBTX News
- SelectQuote Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Nutex Health, NIO, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO)
- Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cancer-Focused Nanobiotix Adjusts $2.7 Billion Johnson & Johnson Agreement To Strengthen Finances And Relieve Funding Burden - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)
Daily Range
9.72 10.20
Year Range
2.76 10.59
- Previous Close
- 9.32
- Open
- 9.72
- Bid
- 9.74
- Ask
- 10.04
- Low
- 9.72
- High
- 10.20
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 4.51%
- Month Change
- 17.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 176.70%
- Year Change
- 85.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%