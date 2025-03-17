Currencies / NAAS
NAAS: NaaS Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares
3.50 USD 0.32 (10.06%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NAAS exchange rate has changed by 10.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.22 and at a high of 3.56.
Follow NaaS Technology Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NAAS News
Daily Range
3.22 3.56
Year Range
0.41 4.28
- Previous Close
- 3.18
- Open
- 3.22
- Bid
- 3.50
- Ask
- 3.80
- Low
- 3.22
- High
- 3.56
- Volume
- 178
- Daily Change
- 10.06%
- Month Change
- 14.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 407.25%
- Year Change
- -14.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%