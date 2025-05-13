Currencies / MPB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MPB: Mid Penn Bancorp
30.22 USD 0.11 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MPB exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.94 and at a high of 30.27.
Follow Mid Penn Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPB News
- Mid Penn Bancorp updates executive retirement and change in control agreements
- Mid Penn earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Mid Penn Bancorp director Abel buys $479 in shares
- Mid Penn Bancorp director John Noone buys $26,600 in stock
- Mid Penn Bancorp director Matthew De Soto buys $49,990 in stock
- Mid Penn Bancorp holds annual shareholder meeting
Daily Range
29.94 30.27
Year Range
22.50 33.87
- Previous Close
- 30.33
- Open
- 30.15
- Bid
- 30.22
- Ask
- 30.52
- Low
- 29.94
- High
- 30.27
- Volume
- 316
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.54%
- Year Change
- 2.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%