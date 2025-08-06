QuotesSections
Currencies / MKTX
Back to US Stock Market

MKTX: MarketAxess Holdings Inc

184.52 USD 2.84 (1.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MKTX exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 179.87 and at a high of 184.52.

Follow MarketAxess Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MKTX News

Daily Range
179.87 184.52
Year Range
178.20 296.68
Previous Close
181.68
Open
181.28
Bid
184.52
Ask
184.82
Low
179.87
High
184.52
Volume
451
Daily Change
1.56%
Month Change
-0.08%
6 Months Change
-14.40%
Year Change
-27.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%