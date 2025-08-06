Currencies / MKTX
MKTX: MarketAxess Holdings Inc
184.52 USD 2.84 (1.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MKTX exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 179.87 and at a high of 184.52.
Follow MarketAxess Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
179.87 184.52
Year Range
178.20 296.68
- Previous Close
- 181.68
- Open
- 181.28
- Bid
- 184.52
- Ask
- 184.82
- Low
- 179.87
- High
- 184.52
- Volume
- 451
- Daily Change
- 1.56%
- Month Change
- -0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.40%
- Year Change
- -27.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%