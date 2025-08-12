Currencies / MGNI
MGNI: Magnite Inc
23.21 USD 0.52 (2.19%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGNI exchange rate has changed by -2.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.23 and at a high of 23.60.
Follow Magnite Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
22.23 23.60
Year Range
8.22 26.65
- Previous Close
- 23.73
- Open
- 23.60
- Bid
- 23.21
- Ask
- 23.51
- Low
- 22.23
- High
- 23.60
- Volume
- 4.581 K
- Daily Change
- -2.19%
- Month Change
- -6.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 106.49%
- Year Change
- 71.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%