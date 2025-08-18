Dövizler / MGNI
MGNI: Magnite Inc
25.92 USD 2.04 (8.54%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MGNI fiyatı bugün 8.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.11 aralığında işlem gördü.
Magnite Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGNI haberleri
Günlük aralık
23.60 26.11
Yıllık aralık
8.22 26.65
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.88
- Açılış
- 23.85
- Satış
- 25.92
- Alış
- 26.22
- Düşük
- 23.60
- Yüksek
- 26.11
- Hacim
- 11.670 K
- Günlük değişim
- 8.54%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 130.60%
- Yıllık değişim
- 92.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar