FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / MGNI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

MGNI: Magnite Inc

25.92 USD 2.04 (8.54%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MGNI fiyatı bugün 8.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.11 aralığında işlem gördü.

Magnite Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MGNI haberleri

Günlük aralık
23.60 26.11
Yıllık aralık
8.22 26.65
Önceki kapanış
23.88
Açılış
23.85
Satış
25.92
Alış
26.22
Düşük
23.60
Yüksek
26.11
Hacim
11.670 K
Günlük değişim
8.54%
Aylık değişim
4.47%
6 aylık değişim
130.60%
Yıllık değişim
92.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar