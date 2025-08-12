Divisas / MGNI
MGNI: Magnite Inc
23.85 USD 0.78 (3.38%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MGNI de hoy ha cambiado un 3.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Magnite Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
22.57 24.20
Rango anual
8.22 26.65
- Cierres anteriores
- 23.07
- Open
- 23.07
- Bid
- 23.85
- Ask
- 24.15
- Low
- 22.57
- High
- 24.20
- Volumen
- 5.785 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.38%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 112.19%
- Cambio anual
- 76.67%
