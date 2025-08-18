クォートセクション
通貨 / MGNI
MGNI: Magnite Inc

23.88 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MGNIの今日の為替レートは、0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.41の安値と24.08の高値で取引されました。

Magnite Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.41 24.08
1年のレンジ
8.22 26.65
以前の終値
23.85
始値
23.92
買値
23.88
買値
24.18
安値
23.41
高値
24.08
出来高
4.416 K
1日の変化
0.13%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.75%
6ヶ月の変化
112.46%
1年の変化
76.89%
