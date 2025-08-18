通貨 / MGNI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MGNI: Magnite Inc
23.88 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MGNIの今日の為替レートは、0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.41の安値と24.08の高値で取引されました。
Magnite Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGNI News
- Magnite (MGNI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Will Live Sports Be the Next Revenue Driver for TTD's CTV Business?
- Can TTD's Strategies & Innovations Shield Stock in an Uncertain Market?
- AppLovin's International Expansion Poised to Supercharge Growth
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Magnite stock, citing CTV growth
- Google Stock: Why Digital Ads Are New Ballgame In Antitrust Battle
- Magnite amends sublease with Zillow Group to add 8th floor to leased space
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Magnite Stock?
- Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunicatio
- Magnite at Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference: Strategic Evolution in Streaming
- Magnite, Inc (MGNI) Presents at Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment
- Magnite at Bank of America Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Magnite (MGNI) Is Up 7.41% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging AAC Technologies (AACAY) This Year?
- Magnite stock hits 52-week high at 25.3 USD
- Can The Trade Desk's CTV Momentum Fend Off Rising Competition?
- Keysight Completes First PSA Certified Level 4 Security Evaluation
- TTD Banks on Kokai's Widespread Adoption: Path to Greater Monetization?
- AppLovin's AI Technology Drives Explosive Revenue Growth in 2025
- BlackBerry's QNX Launches QOS 8.0 to Boost Secure System Development
- Magnite becomes Acxiom’s first programmatic sell-side partner
- Palantir, Shopify Peer Attracting Eyeballs – And Top Funds. Here's Why.
- Will Headwinds Derail Trade Desk's Double-Digit Growth Trajectory?
- Magnite at Rosenblatt Summit: Strategic Growth Amid AI Era
1日のレンジ
23.41 24.08
1年のレンジ
8.22 26.65
- 以前の終値
- 23.85
- 始値
- 23.92
- 買値
- 23.88
- 買値
- 24.18
- 安値
- 23.41
- 高値
- 24.08
- 出来高
- 4.416 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 112.46%
- 1年の変化
- 76.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K