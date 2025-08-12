货币 / MGNI
MGNI: Magnite Inc
23.93 USD 0.86 (3.73%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MGNI汇率已更改3.73%。当日，交易品种以低点23.59和高点24.06进行交易。
关注Magnite Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
23.59 24.06
年范围
8.22 26.65
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.07
- 开盘价
- 23.62
- 卖价
- 23.93
- 买价
- 24.23
- 最低价
- 23.59
- 最高价
- 24.06
- 交易量
- 437
- 日变化
- 3.73%
- 月变化
- -3.55%
- 6个月变化
- 112.90%
- 年变化
- 77.26%
