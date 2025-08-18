Valute / MGNI
MGNI: Magnite Inc
25.92 USD 2.04 (8.54%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MGNI ha avuto una variazione del 8.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.60 e ad un massimo di 26.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Magnite Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MGNI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.60 26.11
Intervallo Annuale
8.22 26.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.88
- Apertura
- 23.85
- Bid
- 25.92
- Ask
- 26.22
- Minimo
- 23.60
- Massimo
- 26.11
- Volume
- 11.670 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 8.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 130.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 92.00%
20 settembre, sabato