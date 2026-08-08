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MCHS: Matthews China Discovery Active ETF
MCHS exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.97 and at a high of 41.97.
Follow Matthews China Discovery Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MCHS stock price today?
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock is priced at 41.97 today. It trades within 41.97 - 41.97, yesterday's close was 41.87, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MCHS shows these updates.
Does Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF is currently valued at 41.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.92% and USD. View the chart live to track MCHS movements.
How to buy MCHS stock?
You can buy Matthews China Discovery Active ETF shares at the current price of 41.97. Orders are usually placed near 41.97 or 42.27, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MCHS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MCHS stock?
Investing in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.63 - 53.05 and current price 41.97. Many compare 5.00% and 3.94% before placing orders at 41.97 or 42.27. Explore the MCHS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF in the past year was 53.05. Within 31.63 - 53.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Matthews China Discovery Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) over the year was 31.63. Comparing it with the current 41.97 and 31.63 - 53.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MCHS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MCHS stock split?
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.87, and 27.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.87
- Open
- 41.97
- Bid
- 41.97
- Ask
- 42.27
- Low
- 41.97
- High
- 41.97
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 5.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.94%
- Year Change
- 27.92%