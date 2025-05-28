Currencies / MBS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MBS: Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
8.75 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBS exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.74 and at a high of 8.77.
Follow Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBS News
- PIMCO recommends Fed halt mortgage unwind to boost housing market
- How are mortgage rates determined?
- Columbia Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CBLAX)
- Where Will AGNC Stock Be in 1 Year?
- Is AGNC Investment Stock a Buy Now?
- MBS: High-Quality Income ETF, 5.1% Dividend Yield (NASDAQ:MBS)
- China may make a ‘retaliatory’ move that experts say will ‘hit' US homeowners 'hard.' Here's what's happening
- MBS: Best-In-Class Total Return, Soon To Be Brookfield-Controlled (NASDAQ:MBS)
Daily Range
8.74 8.77
Year Range
8.37 9.07
- Previous Close
- 8.74
- Open
- 8.75
- Bid
- 8.75
- Ask
- 9.05
- Low
- 8.74
- High
- 8.77
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.92%
- Year Change
- -1.35%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev