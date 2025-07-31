Currencies / MAS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MAS: Masco Corporation
73.25 USD 0.24 (0.33%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MAS exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.25 and at a high of 74.06.
Follow Masco Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAS News
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.49%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.06%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.74%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.15%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.39%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.30%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.45%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.16%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.61%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 1.02%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.63%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 1.59%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.72%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.59%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Masco Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MAS)
- Masco Corporation (MAS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.74%
- Masco stock price target raised to $71 by RBC on solid plumbing outlook
- Bitcoin Bull Market Is Over? Analyst Calls 50% Crash To $60,000
- Masco Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
- Masco (MAS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Masco (MAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Daily Range
73.25 74.06
Year Range
56.55 86.71
- Previous Close
- 73.49
- Open
- 73.93
- Bid
- 73.25
- Ask
- 73.55
- Low
- 73.25
- High
- 74.06
- Volume
- 1.271 K
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 1.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.75%
- Year Change
- -13.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%