LASR: nLIGHT Inc

29.43 USD 0.30 (1.01%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LASR exchange rate has changed by -1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.25 and at a high of 30.02.

LASR News

Daily Range
29.25 30.02
Year Range
6.20 30.56
Previous Close
29.73
Open
29.68
Bid
29.43
Ask
29.73
Low
29.25
High
30.02
Volume
1.506 K
Daily Change
-1.01%
Month Change
5.94%
6 Months Change
282.21%
Year Change
177.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%