LASR: nLIGHT Inc

31.18 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LASR ha avuto una variazione del -0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.96 e ad un massimo di 31.92.

Segui le dinamiche di nLIGHT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.96 31.92
Intervallo Annuale
6.20 31.92
Chiusura Precedente
31.20
Apertura
30.98
Bid
31.18
Ask
31.48
Minimo
30.96
Massimo
31.92
Volume
2.370 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.06%
Variazione Mensile
12.24%
Variazione Semestrale
304.94%
Variazione Annuale
193.60%
