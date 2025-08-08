Valute / LASR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LASR: nLIGHT Inc
31.18 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LASR ha avuto una variazione del -0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.96 e ad un massimo di 31.92.
Segui le dinamiche di nLIGHT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LASR News
- Amkor Technology (AMKR) Moves 9.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- LASR vs. IPGP: Which Fiber Laser Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Le azioni di nLIGHT Inc raggiungono il massimo di 52 settimane a $30,09
- nLIGHT Inc stock hits 52-week high at $30.09
- nLIGHT Soars 58% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- Nlight CAO Nias James sells $15,735 in shares
- Keeney, Nlight president, sells $279k in shares
- Light CFO Corso sells $226k in shares
- Is nLIGHT's Record A&D Revenues Enough to Hit 40% Growth Target?
- nLight (LASR) Is Up 2.67% in One Week: What You Should Know
- nLIGHT stock reaches 52-week high at 28.44 USD
- Will nLight (LASR) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- nLIGHT: Too-Tough-To-Call Until Scale Shows Up (NASDAQ:LASR)
- nLight and Stepan have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bull Of The Day: nLight (LASR)
- Nlight grants performance-based stock units to CEO and CFO, updates CEO employment terms
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On nLight After Upbeat Q2 Results - nLight (NASDAQ:LASR)
- SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)
- nLIGHT Inc stock hits 52-week high at 26.5 USD
- nLIGHT, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LASR)
- nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nlight stock price target raised to $26 from $12 at Stifel on A&D strength
- Nlight stock price target raised to $28 from $20 at Raymond James
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.96 31.92
Intervallo Annuale
6.20 31.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.20
- Apertura
- 30.98
- Bid
- 31.18
- Ask
- 31.48
- Minimo
- 30.96
- Massimo
- 31.92
- Volume
- 2.370 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 304.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 193.60%
20 settembre, sabato