KRKR: 36Kr Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares
7.97 USD 0.23 (2.97%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KRKR exchange rate has changed by 2.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.56 and at a high of 7.97.
Follow 36Kr Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KRKR News
- US Stocks Higher; Designer Brands Posts Upbeat Earnings - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)
- B Strategy plans $1B US-listed BNB treasury company with YZi Labs
- 36Kr Holdings approves new Class C shares, adjusts voting structure
- 36Kr Holdings, Inc. (KRKR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
7.56 7.97
Year Range
2.76 21.36
- Previous Close
- 7.74
- Open
- 7.86
- Bid
- 7.97
- Ask
- 8.27
- Low
- 7.56
- High
- 7.97
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- 2.97%
- Month Change
- 64.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 92.51%
- Year Change
- 32.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%