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JTEK: JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF
JTEK exchange rate has changed by 3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.10 and at a high of 102.09.
Follow JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JTEK News
- 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Technology ETFs with 10%+ Upside Potential for Investors in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- JTEK: The Tech Leaders' Robust Earnings Growth Power Can Extend The Bull Run
- 3 Technology ETFs to Buy with More Than 30% Upside Potential - TipRanks.com
- 3 Best Technology ETFs with Attractive Upside Potential - TipRanks.com
- How to Position Your ETF Portfolio for 2026
- Snowflake's $1 Billion Move To Boost AI Data Cloud - Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JTEK stock price today?
JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock is priced at 102.02 today. It trades within 101.10 - 102.09, yesterday's close was 99.01, and trading volume reached 245. The live price chart of JTEK shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF is currently valued at 102.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.02% and USD. View the chart live to track JTEK movements.
How to buy JTEK stock?
You can buy JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 102.02. Orders are usually placed near 102.02 or 102.32, while 245 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow JTEK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JTEK stock?
Investing in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 75.25 - 111.82 and current price 102.02. Many compare 7.97% and 23.42% before placing orders at 102.02 or 102.32. Explore the JTEK price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the past year was 111.82. Within 75.25 - 111.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) over the year was 75.25. Comparing it with the current 102.02 and 75.25 - 111.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JTEK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JTEK stock split?
JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.01, and 22.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 99.01
- Open
- 101.45
- Bid
- 102.02
- Ask
- 102.32
- Low
- 101.10
- High
- 102.09
- Volume
- 245
- Daily Change
- 3.04%
- Month Change
- 7.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.42%
- Year Change
- 22.02%