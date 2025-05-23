Currencies / JOF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JOF: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc
10.74 USD 0.12 (1.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JOF exchange rate has changed by -1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.72 and at a high of 10.81.
Follow Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JOF News
- Chemidlin buys $21k in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (JOF)
- JOF: Benefits Of Investing In Smaller Companies At A Discount To NAV
- JOF CEF: The Wide Discount To NAV Looks Set To Reduce (NYSE:JOF)
- Japan Fund adopts new strategies to address trading discount
- JEQ CEF: Probably Due A Pause, After A Good Run (NYSE:JEQ)
- JOF stock hits 52-week high at $9.19 amid robust annual growth
Daily Range
10.72 10.81
Year Range
7.43 10.96
- Previous Close
- 10.86
- Open
- 10.81
- Bid
- 10.74
- Ask
- 11.04
- Low
- 10.72
- High
- 10.81
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- -1.10%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.93%
- Year Change
- 30.66%
21 September, Sunday