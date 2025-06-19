QuotesSections
JHML: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

78.34 USD 0.30 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JHML exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.81 and at a high of 78.34.

Follow John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JHML stock price today?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 78.34 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 78.04, and trading volume reached 62. The live price chart of JHML shows these updates.

Does John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 78.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.39% and USD. View the chart live to track JHML movements.

How to buy JHML stock?

You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 78.34. Orders are usually placed near 78.34 or 78.64, while 62 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow JHML updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JHML stock?

Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.38 - 78.54 and current price 78.34. Many compare 3.90% and 16.23% before placing orders at 78.34 or 78.64. Explore the JHML price chart live with daily changes.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the past year was 78.54. Within 58.38 - 78.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) over the year was 58.38. Comparing it with the current 78.34 and 58.38 - 78.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHML moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JHML stock split?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.04, and 13.39% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
77.81 78.34
Year Range
58.38 78.54
Previous Close
78.04
Open
78.04
Bid
78.34
Ask
78.64
Low
77.81
High
78.34
Volume
62
Daily Change
0.38%
Month Change
3.90%
6 Months Change
16.23%
Year Change
13.39%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8