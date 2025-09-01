- Overview
INDS: Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF
INDS exchange rate has changed by 1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.47 and at a high of 38.73.
Follow Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INDS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INDS stock price today?
Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 38.66 today. It trades within 38.47 - 38.73, yesterday's close was 38.06, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of INDS shows these updates.
Does Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 38.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.50% and USD. View the chart live to track INDS movements.
How to buy INDS stock?
You can buy Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 38.66. Orders are usually placed near 38.66 or 38.96, while 19 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow INDS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INDS stock?
Investing in Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.54 - 39.68 and current price 38.66. Many compare 3.09% and 6.65% before placing orders at 38.66 or 38.96. Explore the INDS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF in the past year was 39.68. Within 30.54 - 39.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) over the year was 30.54. Comparing it with the current 38.66 and 30.54 - 39.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INDS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INDS stock split?
Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.06, and -1.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.06
- Open
- 38.53
- Bid
- 38.66
- Ask
- 38.96
- Low
- 38.47
- High
- 38.73
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 1.58%
- Month Change
- 3.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.65%
- Year Change
- -1.50%
