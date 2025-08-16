- Overview
IJT: iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF
IJT exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 142.27 and at a high of 143.18.
Follow iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IJT stock price today?
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF stock is priced at 142.88 today. It trades within 142.27 - 143.18, yesterday's close was 142.53, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of IJT shows these updates.
Does iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF is currently valued at 142.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.48% and USD. View the chart live to track IJT movements.
How to buy IJT stock?
You can buy iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 142.88. Orders are usually placed near 142.88 or 143.18, while 31 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow IJT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IJT stock?
Investing in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 107.38 - 152.05 and current price 142.88. Many compare 1.24% and 17.24% before placing orders at 142.88 or 143.18. Explore the IJT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the past year was 152.05. Within 107.38 - 152.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 142.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) over the year was 107.38. Comparing it with the current 142.88 and 107.38 - 152.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IJT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IJT stock split?
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 142.53, and 5.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 142.53
- Open
- 142.27
- Bid
- 142.88
- Ask
- 143.18
- Low
- 142.27
- High
- 143.18
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.24%
- Year Change
- 5.48%