IJK: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
IJK exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.21 and at a high of 95.78.
Follow iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IJK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IJK stock price today?
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock is priced at 95.47 today. It trades within 95.21 - 95.78, yesterday's close was 94.71, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of IJK shows these updates.
Does iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF is currently valued at 95.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.69% and USD. View the chart live to track IJK movements.
How to buy IJK stock?
You can buy iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 95.47. Orders are usually placed near 95.47 or 95.77, while 32 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow IJK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IJK stock?
Investing in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.69 - 100.01 and current price 95.47. Many compare -0.47% and 14.76% before placing orders at 95.47 or 95.77. Explore the IJK price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the past year was 100.01. Within 71.69 - 100.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) over the year was 71.69. Comparing it with the current 95.47 and 71.69 - 100.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IJK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IJK stock split?
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.71, and 4.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 94.71
- Open
- 95.21
- Bid
- 95.47
- Ask
- 95.77
- Low
- 95.21
- High
- 95.78
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- -0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.76%
- Year Change
- 4.69%