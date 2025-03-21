Currencies / IDN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IDN: Intellicheck Inc
5.39 USD 0.20 (3.58%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IDN exchange rate has changed by -3.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.37 and at a high of 5.65.
Follow Intellicheck Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDN News
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Intellicheck: Sticky, High-Margin Growth At A Decent Price (NASDAQ:IDN)
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Allegion (ALLE) This Year?
- Intellicheck stock price target raised to $6.50 from $5.50 at DA Davidson
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Intellicheck Mobilisa earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Intellicheck stock with $6 target
- Is Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Intellicheck Stock: A Small-Cap SaaS Name Tackling A Big Problem (NASDAQ:IDN)
- Intellicheck Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to Advance Access to Industry-Leading Identity Verification
- Intellicheck stock hits 52-week high at $5.46 amid growth
- Intellicheck shares upgraded to Buy at Craig-Hallum
- Intellicheck Stock Hits 52-Week High at $4.47 Amid Growth Surge
- Intellicheck stock target raised to $6 by H.C. Wainwright
- Intellicheck shares upgraded to buy, price target raised to $5.50
- Powerhouse Southern Regional Bank Significantly Expands Partnership with Intellicheck
- Intellicheck To Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology EXPO25
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.37 5.65
Year Range
1.92 6.49
- Previous Close
- 5.59
- Open
- 5.60
- Bid
- 5.39
- Ask
- 5.69
- Low
- 5.37
- High
- 5.65
- Volume
- 210
- Daily Change
- -3.58%
- Month Change
- 0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 72.76%
- Year Change
- 148.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%