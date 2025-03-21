Devises / IDN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
IDN: Intellicheck Inc
5.41 USD 0.06 (1.10%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IDN a changé de -1.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.31 et à un maximum de 5.46.
Suivez la dynamique Intellicheck Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDN Nouvelles
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Intellicheck: Sticky, High-Margin Growth At A Decent Price (NASDAQ:IDN)
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Allegion (ALLE) This Year?
- Intellicheck stock price target raised to $6.50 from $5.50 at DA Davidson
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Intellicheck Mobilisa earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Intellicheck stock with $6 target
- Is Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Intellicheck Stock: A Small-Cap SaaS Name Tackling A Big Problem (NASDAQ:IDN)
- Intellicheck Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to Advance Access to Industry-Leading Identity Verification
- Intellicheck stock hits 52-week high at $5.46 amid growth
- Intellicheck shares upgraded to Buy at Craig-Hallum
- Intellicheck Stock Hits 52-Week High at $4.47 Amid Growth Surge
- Intellicheck stock target raised to $6 by H.C. Wainwright
- Intellicheck shares upgraded to buy, price target raised to $5.50
- Powerhouse Southern Regional Bank Significantly Expands Partnership with Intellicheck
- Intellicheck To Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology EXPO25
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
5.31 5.46
Range Annuel
1.92 6.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.47
- Ouverture
- 5.46
- Bid
- 5.41
- Ask
- 5.71
- Plus Bas
- 5.31
- Plus Haut
- 5.46
- Volume
- 693
- Changement quotidien
- -1.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.31%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 73.40%
- Changement Annuel
- 149.31%
20 septembre, samedi