IDN: Intellicheck Inc
5.47 USD 0.13 (2.43%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IDNの今日の為替レートは、2.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.35の安値と5.57の高値で取引されました。
Intellicheck Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.35 5.57
1年のレンジ
1.92 6.49
- 以前の終値
- 5.34
- 始値
- 5.39
- 買値
- 5.47
- 買値
- 5.77
- 安値
- 5.35
- 高値
- 5.57
- 出来高
- 160
- 1日の変化
- 2.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 75.32%
- 1年の変化
- 152.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K