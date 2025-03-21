Moedas / IDN
IDN: Intellicheck Inc
5.34 USD 0.05 (0.93%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IDN para hoje mudou para -0.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.30 e o mais alto foi 5.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Intellicheck Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
5.30 5.46
Faixa anual
1.92 6.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.39
- Open
- 5.39
- Bid
- 5.34
- Ask
- 5.64
- Low
- 5.30
- High
- 5.46
- Volume
- 217
- Mudança diária
- -0.93%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 71.15%
- Mudança anual
- 146.08%
