货币 / IDN
IDN: Intellicheck Inc
5.38 USD 0.01 (0.19%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IDN汇率已更改-0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点5.33和高点5.46进行交易。
关注Intellicheck Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.33 5.46
年范围
1.92 6.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.39
- 开盘价
- 5.39
- 卖价
- 5.38
- 买价
- 5.68
- 最低价
- 5.33
- 最高价
- 5.46
- 交易量
- 193
- 日变化
- -0.19%
- 月变化
- 0.75%
- 6个月变化
- 72.44%
- 年变化
- 147.93%
