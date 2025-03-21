QuotazioniSezioni
IDN: Intellicheck Inc

5.41 USD 0.06 (1.10%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IDN ha avuto una variazione del -1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.31 e ad un massimo di 5.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Intellicheck Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.31 5.46
Intervallo Annuale
1.92 6.49
Chiusura Precedente
5.47
Apertura
5.46
Bid
5.41
Ask
5.71
Minimo
5.31
Massimo
5.46
Volume
693
Variazione giornaliera
-1.10%
Variazione Mensile
1.31%
Variazione Semestrale
73.40%
Variazione Annuale
149.31%
21 settembre, domenica