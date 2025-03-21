Valute / IDN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IDN: Intellicheck Inc
5.41 USD 0.06 (1.10%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IDN ha avuto una variazione del -1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.31 e ad un massimo di 5.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Intellicheck Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDN News
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Intellicheck: Sticky, High-Margin Growth At A Decent Price (NASDAQ:IDN)
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Allegion (ALLE) This Year?
- Intellicheck stock price target raised to $6.50 from $5.50 at DA Davidson
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Intellicheck Mobilisa earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Intellicheck stock with $6 target
- Is Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Intellicheck Stock: A Small-Cap SaaS Name Tackling A Big Problem (NASDAQ:IDN)
- Intellicheck Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to Advance Access to Industry-Leading Identity Verification
- Intellicheck stock hits 52-week high at $5.46 amid growth
- Intellicheck shares upgraded to Buy at Craig-Hallum
- Intellicheck Stock Hits 52-Week High at $4.47 Amid Growth Surge
- Intellicheck stock target raised to $6 by H.C. Wainwright
- Intellicheck shares upgraded to buy, price target raised to $5.50
- Powerhouse Southern Regional Bank Significantly Expands Partnership with Intellicheck
- Intellicheck To Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology EXPO25
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.31 5.46
Intervallo Annuale
1.92 6.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.47
- Apertura
- 5.46
- Bid
- 5.41
- Ask
- 5.71
- Minimo
- 5.31
- Massimo
- 5.46
- Volume
- 693
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 73.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 149.31%
21 settembre, domenica