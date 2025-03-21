Dövizler / IDN
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
IDN: Intellicheck Inc
5.41 USD 0.06 (1.10%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IDN fiyatı bugün -1.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.46 aralığında işlem gördü.
Intellicheck Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDN haberleri
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Intellicheck: Sticky, High-Margin Growth At A Decent Price (NASDAQ:IDN)
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Allegion (ALLE) This Year?
- Intellicheck stock price target raised to $6.50 from $5.50 at DA Davidson
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Intellicheck Mobilisa earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Intellicheck stock with $6 target
- Is Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Intellicheck Stock: A Small-Cap SaaS Name Tackling A Big Problem (NASDAQ:IDN)
- Intellicheck Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to Advance Access to Industry-Leading Identity Verification
- Intellicheck stock hits 52-week high at $5.46 amid growth
- Intellicheck shares upgraded to Buy at Craig-Hallum
- Intellicheck Stock Hits 52-Week High at $4.47 Amid Growth Surge
- Intellicheck stock target raised to $6 by H.C. Wainwright
- Intellicheck shares upgraded to buy, price target raised to $5.50
- Powerhouse Southern Regional Bank Significantly Expands Partnership with Intellicheck
- Intellicheck To Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology EXPO25
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
5.31 5.46
Yıllık aralık
1.92 6.49
- Önceki kapanış
- 5.47
- Açılış
- 5.46
- Satış
- 5.41
- Alış
- 5.71
- Düşük
- 5.31
- Yüksek
- 5.46
- Hacim
- 693
- Günlük değişim
- -1.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.31%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 73.40%
- Yıllık değişim
- 149.31%
21 Eylül, Pazar