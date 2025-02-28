Currencies / ICUI
ICUI: ICU Medical Inc
129.16 USD 3.01 (2.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICUI exchange rate has changed by -2.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 128.70 and at a high of 131.94.
Follow ICU Medical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICUI News
- ICU Medical stock price target raised to $153 by Piper Sandler
- ICU Medical at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- FDA Identifies ICU Medical's Plum Duo Recall as Serious Type
- This Parker-Hannifin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD), ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- ICU Medical chairman and CEO Jain buys $2.47 million in stock
- ICU Medical, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ICUI)
- ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ICU Medical Q2 2025 slides: JV impact drives revenue decline, guidance adjusted
- ICU Medical (ICUI) Q2 EPS Jumps 40%
- ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Icu Medical director Elisha Finney sells $83,352 in shares
- ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- ICU Medical, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ICUI)
Daily Range
128.70 131.94
Year Range
110.50 196.26
- Previous Close
- 132.17
- Open
- 131.66
- Bid
- 129.16
- Ask
- 129.46
- Low
- 128.70
- High
- 131.94
- Volume
- 387
- Daily Change
- -2.28%
- Month Change
- 3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.96%
- Year Change
- -28.13%
