Currencies / IAUX
IAUX: i-80 Gold Corp
0.87 USD 0.04 (4.40%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IAUX exchange rate has changed by -4.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.86 and at a high of 0.92.
Follow i-80 Gold Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAUX News
- i-80 Gold: The Nail In The Coffin (NYSE:IAUX)
- i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- i-80 Gold Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IAUX)
- i-80 Gold: Technical Reports Confirm Substantial Asset Value And Strong Buy (NYSE:IAUX)
- U.S. Gold Corp.: Solid Gold Developer, Permits In Hand (NASDAQ:USAU)
- i-80 Gold: Capitalization Strategy Progress, Development Of Gold Projects In Nevada Key
Daily Range
0.86 0.92
Year Range
0.34 1.24
- Previous Close
- 0.91
- Open
- 0.92
- Bid
- 0.87
- Ask
- 1.17
- Low
- 0.86
- High
- 0.92
- Volume
- 3.705 K
- Daily Change
- -4.40%
- Month Change
- 6.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.62%
- Year Change
- -25.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%