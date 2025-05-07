Currencies / HNVR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HNVR: Hanover Bancorp Inc
22.28 USD 0.20 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HNVR exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.26 and at a high of 22.81.
Follow Hanover Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HNVR News
- Stephens lowers Hanover Bancorp stock price target on EPS miss
- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hanover Bank Opens Tenth Branch in Port Jefferson, Long Island Enhancing Banking Services to Suffolk County
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Plunge In May - Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX)
Daily Range
22.26 22.81
Year Range
17.86 27.14
- Previous Close
- 22.48
- Open
- 22.67
- Bid
- 22.28
- Ask
- 22.58
- Low
- 22.26
- High
- 22.81
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- -1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.39%
- Year Change
- 23.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%