GOLY: Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

33.41 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOLY exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.11 and at a high of 33.58.

Follow Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GOLY stock price today?

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock is priced at 33.41 today. It trades within 33.11 - 33.58, yesterday's close was 33.39, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of GOLY shows these updates.

Does Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF is currently valued at 33.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.35% and USD. View the chart live to track GOLY movements.

How to buy GOLY stock?

You can buy Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF shares at the current price of 33.41. Orders are usually placed near 33.41 or 33.71, while 12 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow GOLY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GOLY stock?

Investing in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.65 - 36.10 and current price 33.41. Many compare 1.40% and 18.48% before placing orders at 33.41 or 33.71. Explore the GOLY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Strategy Shares Gold Enhanced Yield ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Strategy Shares Gold Enhanced Yield ETF in the past year was 36.10. Within 23.65 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Strategy Shares Gold Enhanced Yield ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Strategy Shares Gold Enhanced Yield ETF (GOLY) over the year was 23.65. Comparing it with the current 33.41 and 23.65 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GOLY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GOLY stock split?

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically.

Daily Range
33.11 33.58
Year Range
23.65 36.10
Previous Close
33.39
Open
33.38
Bid
33.41
Ask
33.71
Low
33.11
High
33.58
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
1.40%
6 Months Change
18.48%
Year Change
28.35%
